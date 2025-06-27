Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.67 and last traded at $145.28, with a volume of 10380265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

The stock has a market cap of $340.42 billion, a PE ratio of 627.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

