Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 7274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Smithfield Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Smithfield Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SFD

Smithfield Foods Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Institutional Trading of Smithfield Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.