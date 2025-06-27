Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). 663,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,190,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 47.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

