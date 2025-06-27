Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 105,376,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 69,604,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -667.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

