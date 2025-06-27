Nuvalent FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a report released on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.05). The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2027 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NUVL opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 588.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

