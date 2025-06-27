Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Brian Goff Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $627,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,149.54. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.65 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,798.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

