Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) in the last few weeks:

6/18/2025 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Phillips 66 was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2025 – Phillips 66 is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $114.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $127.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.