Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 26,491 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 26,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $180,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,442. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

