FY2026 EPS Forecast for Flagstar Financial Raised by Analyst

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Flagstar Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Flagstar Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

