ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,026. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACM Research Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

