Roth Capital Predicts Outdoor’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWW)

Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outdoor in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Outdoor’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POWW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Outdoor from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Outdoor stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outdoor by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outdoor by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

