Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for PLAY Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of PLAY opened at $30.48 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,214.50. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

