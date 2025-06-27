Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Nicholas Marco Miller Sells 5,588 Shares

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nicholas Marco Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of Nextracker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $4,162,019.10.
Nextracker Trading Up 1.8%
NXT stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $63.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
