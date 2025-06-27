Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Nicholas Marco Miller Sells 5,588 Shares

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Marco Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nextracker alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of Nextracker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $4,162,019.10.

Nextracker Trading Up 1.8%

NXT stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,721,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nextracker by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,549,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.