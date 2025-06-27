Insider Selling: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells 25,767 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGEGet Free Report) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $102,810.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Ghermezian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 24th, Mark Ghermezian sold 46,683 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $189,532.98.

Zedge Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

