Insider Selling: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Sells 25,767 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $102,810.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Ghermezian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Mark Ghermezian sold 46,683 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $189,532.98.
Zedge Trading Down 1.7%
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
