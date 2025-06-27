Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for WPM Q2 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of WPM opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $95.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 485,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 477,614 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

