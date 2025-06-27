Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Nucor Q3 Earnings

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $122.25. Nucor has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

