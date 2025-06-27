Financial Survey: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) & Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) and Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -9.35, indicating that its stock price is 1,035% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Orbite Aluminae”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium $99.88 million 1.30 -$64.76 million ($2.81) -2.11 Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orbite Aluminae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Piedmont Lithium and Orbite Aluminae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 1 3 1 1 2.33 Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.37%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Orbite Aluminae.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Orbite Aluminae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium -53.33% -19.46% -16.88% Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Orbite Aluminae on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a real property of approximately 5 acres in Bessemer City, North Carolina; and 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

About Orbite Aluminae

Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

