Q2 EPS Estimate for Edison International Raised by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

