Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.10 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

