Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $580,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $107.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

