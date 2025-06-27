HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

