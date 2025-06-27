Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

