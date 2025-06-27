PDS Planning Inc Sells 183 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8,516.7% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,598,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $546.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $547.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

