Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

