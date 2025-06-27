Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

