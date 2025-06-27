Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 737.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $325.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

