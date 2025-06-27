Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

