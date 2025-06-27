eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.