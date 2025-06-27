Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,006 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.95 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

