Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,086 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix stock opened at $1,306.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $556.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,310.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,020.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

