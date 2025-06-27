iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after buying an additional 354,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

