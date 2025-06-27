Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $296.70 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.56. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

