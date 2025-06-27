Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Progressive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,048. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $261.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.48 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

