Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 320,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of DFIC opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

