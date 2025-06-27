Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 3.58% of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.04.

PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (PJFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of value stocks that from all over the world. PJFV was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

