Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $363.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $361.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

