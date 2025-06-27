Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 20.7%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.