Diversified Trust Co Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,379,709.18. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $546.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.44 and a 200-day moving average of $545.20. The company has a market cap of $498.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.