Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Up 18.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) traded up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 373.31 ($5.12). 4,640,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 644,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.90) to GBX 340 ($4.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The firm has a market cap of £879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.97.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

