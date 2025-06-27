Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,441,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

