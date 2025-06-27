Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 131,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 291,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

