Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.75 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 221 ($3.03). Approximately 5,454,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 2,240,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.34).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269.80 ($3.70).
Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
