CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 3.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

Shares of CRWD opened at $505.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $508.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.20 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,821 shares of company stock worth $108,501,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

