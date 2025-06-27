Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,848 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.4098 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

