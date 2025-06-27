Sabal Trust CO Sells 478,802 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478,802 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

