Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.