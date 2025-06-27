Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

