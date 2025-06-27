Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 0.8%

CGBL stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

