Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

