Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
